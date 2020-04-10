In the Settings of the Start Page,

You have to choose a Background Color and then a Background Image when in reality the 🗹 Show Background Image is what defines what must be used (Color or Image).

Why should I choose a color for the start page if I will then check Show Background Image.

My recommendation is to use a radio button instead of a checkbox for choosing whether a

◉ Color or an

⭘ Image will be used for the Background.

This selector should be placed at the Top of the settings, before the section where you can select the Color or the Image, or even better if depending on what you choose, you only see the settings that are related to your previous selection.

For example if you choose Color there is nothing more to set, but if you choose Image, then you see all the Image related settings.

It is not logical to select a Color First if you then will select to use an Image. The first selection of the color was useless.

The Background Image Option (Scale to fit or Repeat) should only be visible (or enabled) if the Background Image is used because for Colors this is irrelevant.