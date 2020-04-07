A Store for Panels
Maybe you guys can add already configured Apps and their config to a new panel store and the user just needs to click an app to install it. He will need not to care if he has to use Desktop version or give some certain width(Example of web.whatsapp.com).
Plus it can provide another easy way for Vivaldi to earn revenue.
It will be good for users too since they can find new useful panels.
@EvilSpark See the Web Panels forum topic for some useful web panels.
thanks for it, but a store will be a good option.
Just a bit of online repo with JSON files as config should do the job.
