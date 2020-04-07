Countdown and Alarm settings can be setting in Vivaldi setting
-
kyu3a Ambassador
Hello! I have a suggestion about Clock feature. I think it is better that countdown and alarm settings can be setting in Vivaldi setting. Clock feature is useful! But it is difficult to set in Clock feature popup. Because this popup is too small for setting countdown and alarm. So, I think it is better that these setting are in Vivaldi setting and only countdown and alarm on-off controller is in popup.
Clock feature popup↓↓
Vivaldi setting↓↓
-
@kyu3a Sorry, but I cannot see what the problem is, or how moving this to settings would do anything other than make it harder to find. The fields on both dialogues are the same.
All I can suggest is that it would be easier to set the alarm and countdown times if the scroll buttons incremented on click and hold, which I submitted as a bug rather than a feature request.
(VB-64590) Clock Countdown Timer Scroll Buttons do not Scroll on Click and Hold
-
kyu3a Ambassador
@Pesala said in Countdown and Alarm settings can be setting in Vivaldi setting:
@kyu3a Sorry, but I cannot see what the problem is, or how moving this to settings would do anything other than make it harder to find. The fields on both dialogues are the same.
I don't think so. Because if settings link is in popup, it is easy that users find settings (For example, Click ️ icon → Open settings). And if settings disappeared in popup, clock feature would become simple and useful.
-
Folgore101
@kyu3a It just seems like a complication, you click and it's all there, simple and functional.
However, like all requests, it will depend on the votes, but i would welcome the opportunity to choose to keep things as they are now.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-