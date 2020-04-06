Option for right-to-left languages in reader mode
Hi!
As i see it will be more comfortable to read text with right-to-left support in reader mode. For texts in hebrew, for example.
Or just select for text alignment: left, right, centered.
Add this feature, please.
Thanks for everything you do for us!
@petol777 I am surprised this isn't already implemented.
Do you have a sample link?
@Pesala Here you are:
https://kabbalahmedia.info/he/sources/CeULdtUD
@petol777 I report a bug:
(VB-65760) Reader View Fails on RTL Script
@petol777 The Bug has been confirmed and passed on to the Team for investigation.
in the <html> Style section of the CSS you need to add
<html style="Direction:rtl; display: block;".....
this should fix the issue
Kob
This should now work correctly
