Multi row for extension dropdown
Allow to choose how many items in a column.
Would be helpful for people with several extensions.
(I didn't found a similar request. Which is strange).
Actually using an extension manager would be a better idea as keeping a lot of extensions enabled at the same time is not recommend-able for performance and/or security.
Can't we just get the way it is in Chrome? Even dropdown on mini icons is pretty bad.
@EvilSpark Chrome use a different interface (inherited by the OS) while Vivaldi is based on web (JS/CSS/react).
By the way, the icons have the same size of chrome ones but shrinked as Vivaldi don't allow yet a multline approach for them.
(And with a native approach could be made bigger or smaller as the users desire).
There is the option to put things into a dropdown menu, so you can reclaim a lot of that space and keep the less frequently used ones behind the drop down arrow.
BTW, with that many extensions installed and running, I'd say it's effectively guaranteed that your fingerprint is unique.
@BoneTone said in Multi row for extension dropdown:
There is the option to put things into a dropdown menu, so you can reclaim a lot of that space and keep the less frequently used ones behind the drop down arrow.
Pray tell?
Where is this option?
I am on the latest (3.2.1967.30)
@GEARDOC47
@GearDoc47 I'm not at my desk right now, but I believe the address bar settings... you can always do a search in the settings as well, just type in one of the less common keywords of the setting.
@BoneTone
Right, found it, thanks
