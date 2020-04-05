@luetage said in Moving the Vivaldi button for easier access:

It's uncomfortable to reach,

It must be the way I hold my phone or something but it's never stuff at the top of the screen that gives me trouble. It's stuff on the left side of the screen. Things on the left are such a pain to reach I actually use my second (left) hand when I need to do work that requires even semi-frequent access to elements on the far left. If I try to use my right thumb, almost always a part of my hand will touch the screen as well, either triggering its own click or just making it so no click is triggered.

I forget which browser it is that lets you move its thinset to the bottom, but I tried it for awhile. It didn't make the far left easier, but broke my muscle memory, so in switched back.

These ergonomics issues are highly individualized as to what the best position and movement is. Vivaldi, in keeping with its design philosophy, should definitely provide a setting for toolbar placement. I would actually like to see the sides be an option as well. Not only would that make the entire toolbar easy for me to access, it would also benefit from the extra space and could hold everything in one bar immediately available with a single touch.

@Nekomajin said in Moving the Vivaldi button for easier access:

would make a very clean less accessible GUI

FTFY

@Nekomajin said in Moving the Vivaldi button for easier access:

Except of back and forward, everything else is 2+ steps to reach now.

Huh? Both the Speed Dial and Panel, and the Tabs Manager actually, are 1 click. That's why I said that previously. I like having all 3 there, but the Tabs Manager isn't unique which is why I didn't mention it before but I should have included it as something that absolutely must be just 1 click to access. Making the tabs be 2 clicks would be a tremendous mistake.