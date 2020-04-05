Moving the Vivaldi button for easier access
Right now the Vivaldi button is next to the address bar. I suggest that it be moved down to the bottom bar, ideally where the speed dial button is. However, the speed dial button should remain accessible with one click. The bookmark button should be moved to the overflow menu to make room for this change
The bookmark button already is on the overflow menu.
I think you're referring to the panels button, but that does not make sense to be in the overflow menu, it's a piece of the UI.
I think the current grouping makes sense. The toolbar buttons are all navigation functionality, back & forward plus 3 different parts of the browser: panels, speed dials, and tabs. The panels are even nicely symmetric with the tabs, having 4 parts each, though that's a minor thing as I wouldn't mind seeing the panels expand. Mobile web panels? Hell yeah!
@BoneTone They're talking about the button with the Vivaldi icon on top right. It's uncomfortable to reach, as is the address bar. I've said this before Vivaldi even came out: move everything to bottom. Can be optional of course, but the option to do it should be there. Two bars on bottom are stupid of course, therefore a solution to combine both bars should be found. All the navigation buttons could be opened as a dial with gesture for instance. Whatever the solution, something could be done.
It would be great to bring back this old chrome v78 navigation bottom bar.
We can change the backward/forward button into gesture/swipe so we can have two buttons space available.
@luetage
I think it would be better to have the address bar and only one button at the bottom, which opens a variety of other buttons. Opera has something similar in the Touch browser.
@Nekomajin I definitely like having the panel and speed dial buttons on the toolbar. These are unique features of Vivaldi. Not only does having their buttons on the toolbar make using them much easier than burying them in a menu that already runs the full height of a 2960 pixel screen, but it makes these features highly discoverable for users new to Vivaldi.
@Nibiras said in Moving the Vivaldi button for easier access:
We can change the backward/forward button into gesture/swipe
If the buttons are removed from the toolbar then at least the forward button needs to be added into the menu, it's an accessibility thing. You'll note that browsers which lack toolbar navigation buttons have put them in the menu, like a Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Kiwi, etc. To avoid excessive clutter, a change like this will require s significant redesign of that menu.
@BoneTone There is no need to bury buttons in a menu requiring two clicks. Opera touch handles this with gestures, comparable to Vivaldi on the desktop. What Firefox Preview used to do in early versions was showing an additional bar when swiping up from the first bar. Adding the Vivaldi/Menu button to the bottom bar and showing the address bar on swipe on bottom, or by simply pressing the search button(!), would be a viable solution for Vivaldi.
@BoneTone
Just a basic concept art:
Putting everything into an overflow menu (grouped, not just in bulk) would make a very clean GUI. Maybe a second button could be there on the toolbar, which should be customizable, so you could map any button onto it.
The tabbed interface is great on tablet, and maybe on 6+" screens, but on smaller screens, I'd like to have as minimal GUI as possible. Of course, it has to be an option, so users could decide on each device if they want to use the full, tabbed interface or the minimal one.
greybeard Ambassador
Click the button View > Horizontal Main Menu.
Moves it above the Tab bar. Since I don't use Bookmarks Bar there is no loss of screen space.
@greybeard
This topic is about the mobile interface.
greybeard Ambassador
@Nekomajin Ooops, my apologies.
@Nekomajin Sorry, but your solution is exactly what shouldn't happen. Navigation and menu buttons should be easy to reach, not require a touch, a search and another touch.
@luetage
Except of back and forward, everything else is 2+ steps to reach now. Not much of a difference. Plus swipe gestures could provide navigation functionality for those, who like them.
I lived on Win8 mobile IE for years, which only had two buttons on the address bar. It has a cost, but you gain a very clean GUI and maximalized screen space, which is important on small screens. At least for me.
The tabbed GUI looks great on tablet, but on phone, even with the tab stripe disabled, two toolbars take too much space. (I know it autohides on scroll, but that drives me crazy, so I hope it becomes optional in time.) Plus you have to change grip on the device to reach the top toolbar. Forcing this classic desktop layout on small screen just does not work.
@luetage said in Moving the Vivaldi button for easier access:
It's uncomfortable to reach,
It must be the way I hold my phone or something but it's never stuff at the top of the screen that gives me trouble. It's stuff on the left side of the screen. Things on the left are such a pain to reach I actually use my second (left) hand when I need to do work that requires even semi-frequent access to elements on the far left. If I try to use my right thumb, almost always a part of my hand will touch the screen as well, either triggering its own click or just making it so no click is triggered.
I forget which browser it is that lets you move its thinset to the bottom, but I tried it for awhile. It didn't make the far left easier, but broke my muscle memory, so in switched back.
These ergonomics issues are highly individualized as to what the best position and movement is. Vivaldi, in keeping with its design philosophy, should definitely provide a setting for toolbar placement. I would actually like to see the sides be an option as well. Not only would that make the entire toolbar easy for me to access, it would also benefit from the extra space and could hold everything in one bar immediately available with a single touch.
@Nekomajin said in Moving the Vivaldi button for easier access:
would make a
very cleanless accessible GUI
FTFY
@Nekomajin said in Moving the Vivaldi button for easier access:
Except of back and forward, everything else is 2+ steps to reach now.
Huh? Both the Speed Dial and Panel, and the Tabs Manager actually, are 1 click. That's why I said that previously. I like having all 3 there, but the Tabs Manager isn't unique which is why I didn't mention it before but I should have included it as something that absolutely must be just 1 click to access. Making the tabs be 2 clicks would be a tremendous mistake.
@BoneTone
And why do you open either the panel, the tab manager or the speed dial? To do the actual thing you want to do. In 2+ steps.
You don't need panels at all if you put the Bookmarks, History, etc. buttons right into the overflow menu. You could reach your opened tabs be swiping up from the address bar. You could navigate in history by swiping left or right, just like you can refresh the page. You could open the speed dial by mapping the new tab function onto the customizable button. And all the other functions are already in an overflow menu, so you won't have to do more taps than now.
I like Vivaldi because its ability to customize a lot of stuff. But I don't use many of its feature, even on desktop, and on a small screen it's just too crowded to put everything up front. Even the overflow menu is a mess right now with all those text labels in bulk, without visible sections and icons. And they will just keep adding stuff.
Komposten Translator
Definitely agree with "should definitely provide a setting for toolbar placement". For lefties like me, the Vivaldi button and New Tab buttons are in the worst place imaginable: At the very top right of the screen. Because of the way I hold my phone I can't reach the top fifth of the screen without changing my grip. And then reaching over to the right side on top of that? Ain't happening.
Bottom right would be workable (I can reach that if I change my grip on the phone), but bottom left would be the best location. I don't think I've ever used the panels (bookmarks, history, etc.) on my phone during the year I've used Vivaldi's app, so moving that to the right side wouldn't be a problem (for me).
So an option to move the tab bar and address bar down would be a nice start, but there's not going to be true happiness from me until we can at least choose to "mirror" the toolbars for better left-handed access.
AnotherNora
Definitely agree with "should definitely provide a setting for toolbar placement". For lefties like me, the Vivaldi button and New Tab buttons are in the worst place imaginable: At the very top right of the screen. Because of the way I hold my phone I can't reach the top fifth of the screen without changing my grip. And then reaching over to the right side on top of that? Ain't happening.
Bottom right would be workable (I can reach that if I change my grip on the phone), but bottom left would be the best location. I don't think I've ever used the panels (bookmarks, history, etc.) on my phone during the year I've used Vivaldi's app, so moving that to the right side wouldn't be a problem (for me).
So an option to move the tab bar and address bar down would be a nice start, but there's not going to be true happiness from me until we can at least choose to "mirror" the toolbars for better left-handed access.
I second this! Even rearranging the buttons so they're clustered in the center would be far better than having the new tab button at the far right