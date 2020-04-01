I'm talking about that search button that's present in a new tab in the bottom bar. Cant we just make it permanent than that 9 dots button one gets after opening a tab which brings backs to speed dial area? If someone really needs to go back they can close the tab, why put a permanent home button? If you cant remove it, at least give the option to replace it with search button to directly access search bar from anywhere.

It's not about bringing address bar to bottom, so do not remove it.