Split view layout organisation in card group context menu
HorochovPL
Hello, I'd love to see split view layout options (horizontal/vertical/tiled) from status menu available in lets say context menu when you click on a group of cards.
I'm used to vivaldi with hidden status bar and there is no alternative method of which I would know.
@HorochovPL Hold down the Shift key and drag the Tile Tabs icon to the Address Bar.
You can also assign your own shortcuts to Tab Tiling to make it much easier to remember.
What are cards?
@BoneTone Tabs. It is a common translation error.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
