Some improvements to Speeddial
Hi!
Two ideas came to my mind to improve Vivaldi Speed dial
- add option to exit folder in speed dial with Esc key
- add option to open all bookmarks in one speed dail tab by clicking the label with middle mouse button
Your first request is similar to Go Back to Parent Folder in Speed Dial
The second request is new, so maybe edit your post (see the three vertical dots icon) to change the title and description to suit. (One request per thread please).
