I think this is a very important feature for a privacy focused browser like Vivaldi. Firefox and Brave are similarly privacy focused and both have that ability, so it would be nice if Vivaldi added that too. Of course it probably wouldn't be used by a majority of people, but for those who care it would make the transition much more compelling.

That said, @Gwen-Dragon has mentioned a little over a year ago that it was a planned feature, which is great to see. However, I am curious as to what stage in the planning it is? Is it something we can expect soon(ish)?