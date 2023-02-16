Picture in Picture (PiP) Mode for Tabs
I really love the picture in picture functionality for videos - the fact that it displays on top of every program is very neat!
Now I would love to have the same functionality for entire tabs/browser windows. This would make for very convenient multi-tasking on limited screenspace, as it enables you to resize the tab to exactly the size needed and you can view it while working on a word-document for example!
So basically I wish for a functionality to display a tab always on top (as a floating window) with resizing options available.
I'm sorry if it's hard to understand (my english is really rusty), so feel free to ask any questions!
Greetings from Germany
MK
@MKluge Why just one tab? Just add an Always on Top Toggle under the View Menu
baris.sehri Ambassador
with resizing options available
we have a desktop request thread for this, much appreciate an upvote
I agree with you. The best implementation is in the Yandex browser (it is not an advertisement, just check it). You can make video full screen even if player on web site does not support it. Video size increases with same aspect ratio. There is volume control, play/pause and return video playing to main web page view. And if you have two or more displays it is perfect!
@MKluge
To be able to view tab just as a plain content (without that window-paraphernalia) would be totally awesome!
