I really love the picture in picture functionality for videos - the fact that it displays on top of every program is very neat!

Now I would love to have the same functionality for entire tabs/browser windows. This would make for very convenient multi-tasking on limited screenspace, as it enables you to resize the tab to exactly the size needed and you can view it while working on a word-document for example!

So basically I wish for a functionality to display a tab always on top (as a floating window) with resizing options available.

I'm sorry if it's hard to understand (my english is really rusty), so feel free to ask any questions!

Greetings from Germany

MK