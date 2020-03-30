speed dial compact/minimal view (no thumbnails)
raniesantos
I would like for speed dial to have a layout where it only shows the favicon and website name.
Here is an example of what I think it should look like:
(screenshot of Humble New Tab Page extension, it is open source)
I'm a bit picky when it comes to how a browser home page looks.
I hate website previews because they look like a mess to me.
Yes, custom thumbnails are a good option for getting that nice clean look.
I used to enjoy picking out and editing images for every single website, but I just don't have the patience to do that kind of thing anymore.
@raniesantos Perhaps this would work for you?
there is many sites with this functionality
just setup as homepage your list from this sites.
use google to find them
