I would like for speed dial to have a layout where it only shows the favicon and website name.

Here is an example of what I think it should look like:

(screenshot of Humble New Tab Page extension, it is open source)

I'm a bit picky when it comes to how a browser home page looks.

I hate website previews because they look like a mess to me.

Yes, custom thumbnails are a good option for getting that nice clean look.

I used to enjoy picking out and editing images for every single website, but I just don't have the patience to do that kind of thing anymore.