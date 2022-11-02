Support for RoamingProfileSupportEnabled Policy
AakashShah
Chromium supports a setting called RoamingProfileSupportEnabled that takes important information about a user's profile, like the bookmarks, and writes them to a file in the roaming user profile folder, or location specified by the RoamingProfileLocation policy.
Can Vivaldi include support for this option too? I checked the Settings, and https://getadmx.com/?Category=VivaldiBrowser, and I did not see this supported.
Note that this option is different than the UserDataDir option, which relocates the entire Vivaldi profile directory, including items like the cache.
More information about RoamingProfileSupportEnabled is at https://www.chromium.org/administrators/policy-list-3#RoamingProfileSupportEnabled.
Thanks!
Could you please elaborate on your usecase in regards to the above setting? It would help other people as well to decide whether this feature would be of some use to them.
I think the use case is "using a roaming profile".
I use it for backups. My PC synchronizes to the server and the server does backups. Problem is if I have to reinstall/upgrade my system the backup profile is not usable as the cryptographic key is lost with the old user profile. And if you want to use a profile on different systems, something roaming profiles were invented for, you cannot do this anymore as Microsoft and other evil companies push you towards using "the cloud" for everything.
