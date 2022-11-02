Chromium supports a setting called RoamingProfileSupportEnabled that takes important information about a user's profile, like the bookmarks, and writes them to a file in the roaming user profile folder, or location specified by the RoamingProfileLocation policy.

Can Vivaldi include support for this option too? I checked the Settings, and https://getadmx.com/?Category=VivaldiBrowser, and I did not see this supported.

Note that this option is different than the UserDataDir option, which relocates the entire Vivaldi profile directory, including items like the cache.

More information about RoamingProfileSupportEnabled is at https://www.chromium.org/administrators/policy-list-3#RoamingProfileSupportEnabled.

Thanks!