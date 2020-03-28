Preserve private windows when closing
It is very annoying to loose all the private tabs when updating browser. Or when closing browser and reopen.
I suggest a new combobox in the Settings named like my topic's title. With options: No, Ask, Always.
@sergiol It's fine to request this, but I don't see it happening any time soon.
The point of a private window is to only "exist" as long as it is open. The only way to preserve them while updating would be to somehow write their files to the disk, which would break the point of a private window.
@sergiol The entire point of private windows is no memory. To preserve them would defeat the purpose.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
