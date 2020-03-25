Option to replace the start page search box with the address bar
Greetings,
I browse without the address bar and use function keys to focus on it when I need it. When I open a new tab, however, it focuses on the start page search box. Is there a way to either:
a) replace the search box with the regular address bar
b) focus on the address bar whenever I open a new tab, even if it is usually hidden?
That would do wonders for me and I'm sure that many people would appreciate it as well.
Thank you in advance!
Nino
@ninokadic said in Option to replace the start page search box with the address bar:
If you go to Settings > Tabs > Tab Handling > "Focus Page Content on New Tab" does this setting help?
I have that option enabled and it focuses on the search box on the start page when I open a new tab.
I would like to either replace that search box (on the start page) with a regular address bar or have it bring up the (usually hidden) address bar when I open a new tab.
Now, I have to CRTL+T to open a new tab and then press F8 to open the address bar and it would be great if I could just CRTL+T and instantly start typing.
@ninokadic said in Option to replace the start page search box with the address bar:
You would disable that option to focus the address bar, but if you have the address bar hidden by default (why?) then you will have to press F8 or Ctrl+L to focus the address field on a new tab.
baris.sehri Ambassador
did you try cmd+e? ctrl+e on windows I'm guessing... I usually use cmd+e and you can also go to vivaldi://settings/qc/ and select open pages in new tab.
@Pesala I just wanted more vertical display space and a very minimal browser (that's actually why I switched from Chrome to Vivaldi).
@baris-sehri I use F8 for address, F2 for commands and CRTL+E opens the search box for me. I guess I don't want all pages to open in a new tab, but to open a new tab with a focus on the address bar when I need it.
I mean, this is really a minor issue, but it would be cool if we could replace the start page search box with a regular address bar (obviously when having it hidden by default). So, that's my feature request
ChimeraLove
open a new tab with a focus on the address bar.
If in settings I untick "Focus Page content on new tab" it works when the address bar is visible
Or, when the Address bar is not visible, only when you open a new tab for it to be visible and focused
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
