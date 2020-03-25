Greetings,

I browse without the address bar and use function keys to focus on it when I need it. When I open a new tab, however, it focuses on the start page search box. Is there a way to either:

a) replace the search box with the regular address bar

b) focus on the address bar whenever I open a new tab, even if it is usually hidden?

That would do wonders for me and I'm sure that many people would appreciate it as well.

Thank you in advance!

Nino