There should be an option to keep passwords synced using Vivaldi, but prevent them from being entered automatically on page load.

It causes problems on various situations where you need to configure something and some fields get rewritten on page load when any password is saved. For example VPN client setting in firewall configuration - as default there are no username and password; or router configuration of WPA2 passphrase. Simply by submitting these forms unwanted changes happen.

Also there is a matter of security, some cleverly written javascript might be able to access these fields even if you choose not to send them. I assume this has been addressed on some basic level in upstream.

The expected behavior is have the field marked as possible for auto-fill, but any real changes should be done after I click the field and select saved credentials.