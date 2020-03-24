@BratetsVolk said in Do not pre-load the file before the save location is selected (downloads):

1.Why pre-load the file to disk C:\ ? To save 5 seconds? But then when file is moving, those 5 seconds are wasted... on movement. That is, time is not saved.

The file isn't being "pre-loaded". It's being downloaded because you just requested it to download by clicking on a link.

When the file is moving, no time is wasted†. It probably takes you longer to pick the location itself (which you would have to do anyway even if this "pre-loading" wasn't happening).

†If you're moving files on the same disk, not to another drive, it literally takes no time as it's just the file descriptor that has to be updated, the underlying bits don't move at all on modern file systems.

2.If you think logically, the disk resource is still spent on unnecessary actions. And the arguments that "I 'm fine" won't fit here.

I am trying to think as logically as I can :). But for my logic, I think if I wanted to download a file, then that action is "necessary".

3.Other browsers do not use this feature. So it is this feature that is "special". And not vice versa.

Chrome does this too.