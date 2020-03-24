Do not pre-load the file before the save location is selected (downloads)
-
BratetsVolk
When I click "download" on the site, a save location selection dialog appears. But progress on the taskbar shows that the download has already begun. As far as I understand, the download goes to disk C:\ . It is inconvenient if you choose different place to save the file - then you will have to wait for it to move from disk C:\ to the selected one. What if you download multiple files to different locations?
So, please disable file pre-loading feature, before selecting a location is not confirmed.
-
@BratetsVolk This would only slow things down. Disk data transfer rates are ridiculously fast compared to the fastest broadband download speeds.
Downloads will be saved to your chosen default downloads folder. If you think it will help, you can choose a folder on a Solid State Disk in Settings, Downloads.
-
BratetsVolk
@Pesala How many? For 5 seconds? While I pick a folder on the disk?
But this will save the disk resource and free up the resources of the computer - it will not need to constantly transfer files between disks.
-
@BratetsVolk Disk resources are even less relevant than data transfer speed. This is the 500 Gybte drive on my six year old PC — not even nearly half full yet .
If you download ten files to ten different folders, it will take you at least ten seconds to choose those folders. My optical fibre download speed is 77 Mbps or 9.625 MBytes/sec. My 7200 rpm hard drive transfers data at about 117 MB/sec, i.e. over 12x faster.
In those 10 seconds while you're busy selecting folders, 96 Mbytes would be downloaded, but 1.2 Gbytes could be transferred from one hard drive to another.
-
I often find that what can slow down file transfer on disk is the number of files rather than size. A thousand small files can take longer to transfer than one big file, even if the combine size is smaller because they are not in a contiguous chunk.
I haven't noticed any performance issues as a result of this either on my current computer with SSD or my laptop which had a much slower HDD.
-
A Download Manager is a popular feature request, which is tagged as in the Pipeline, i.e. planned but not currently being worked on.
-
BratetsVolk
-
Why pre-load the file to disk C:\ ? To save 5 seconds? But then when file is moving, those 5 seconds are wasted... on movement. That is, time is not saved.
-
If you think logically, the disk resource is still spent on unnecessary actions. And the arguments that "I 'm fine" won't fit here.
-
Other browsers do not use this feature. So it is this feature that is "special". And not vice versa.
-
-
@BratetsVolk said in Do not pre-load the file before the save location is selected (downloads):
1.Why pre-load the file to disk C:\ ? To save 5 seconds? But then when file is moving, those 5 seconds are wasted... on movement. That is, time is not saved.
The file isn't being "pre-loaded". It's being downloaded because you just requested it to download by clicking on a link.
When the file is moving, no time is wasted†. It probably takes you longer to pick the location itself (which you would have to do anyway even if this "pre-loading" wasn't happening).
†If you're moving files on the same disk, not to another drive, it literally takes no time as it's just the file descriptor that has to be updated, the underlying bits don't move at all on modern file systems.
2.If you think logically, the disk resource is still spent on unnecessary actions. And the arguments that "I 'm fine" won't fit here.
I am trying to think as logically as I can :). But for my logic, I think if I wanted to download a file, then that action is "necessary".
3.Other browsers do not use this feature. So it is this feature that is "special". And not vice versa.
Chrome does this too.
-
@BratetsVolk What hardware do you have?
On which drive do you (mostly) want to store downloaded files?
-
BratetsVolk
@Pesala On drives over network and on disk D:\ and i have a hdd drive.
I don 't see any point in this feature. Who wants to load as quickly as possible - configures the download without a request. Who wants to specify a save location - doesn 't need a quick download. By the way, not all sites can download files through a third-party download manager - but only through a browser.
However, at the moment this issue is no longer relevant i think, because above me I was redirected on the topic of chromium.
-
@BratetsVolk said in Do not pre-load the file before the save location is selected (downloads):
Who wants to load as quickly as possible
Nearly everyone, I suppose. Most of my downloads go straight to my downloads folder; sometimes I use Save as.. and save them in My Pictures. Only rarely do I save them elsewhere.
YMMV. People have different work-flows.
-
barbudo2005
To choose a download locatión faster I recommend Flash Folder:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/flashfolder/
You can define favorites location to download or whatever location you need to select. Also there are a history of recent location.
-
Komposten Translator
@Pesala said in Do not pre-load the file before the save location is selected (downloads):
Disk resources are even less relevant than data transfer speed. This is the 500 Gybte drive on my six year old PC — not even nearly half full yet .
What applies to you does not apply to everyone else. These are my current drives:
Before I bought the C: drive (1 TB) this January, the other 3 drives were pretty much at 99 % at all times.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-