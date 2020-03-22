Privacy window allows features that affect user experience
Privacy window cannot web search and screenshot.
This is the design of chromium, but I do n’t know if vivaldi agrees with this design
Firefox preview's privacy window allows web search and screenshots. It ’s a great design, obviously they do n’t think these features will endanger users ’privacy.
What I want to say is that vivaldi can think about whether to allow users to use web search and screenshots in the privacy window.I am not a browser expert, I do n’t know if a design like chromium is necessary. These are features that affect the user experience. It does not conflict with the privacy that the privacy window focuses on
The image is a screenshot of the privacy window in Firefox preview
At the same time, I hope to support the address bar enhancement in the privacy window
Maybe I don't understand what you are saying, but I can search and make screenshots in a private tab on Vivaldi for Android.
For searching I think they are talking about selecting text, long-tapping and choosing "Search" in the context menu. This option does appear for me, but it opens a new non-private tab for the search. That is very bad.
For screenshots I assume they are talking about using Android's built-in screenshot function rather than Vivaldi's Capture Page function. If I try to take a screenshot, by holding the Power button + Volume down, I get a notification that says:
Couldn't capture screenshot.
Can't take screenshot due to limited storage space, or it isn't allowed by the app or your organisation."
@Komposten Yes
I want to be able to use the webpage to select search and system screenshots in the privacy window
I mean the picture below
web search：
screenshot：
My phone is OnePlus 3
