Privacy window cannot web search and screenshot.

This is the design of chromium, but I do n’t know if vivaldi agrees with this design

Firefox preview's privacy window allows web search and screenshots. It ’s a great design, obviously they do n’t think these features will endanger users ’privacy.

What I want to say is that vivaldi can think about whether to allow users to use web search and screenshots in the privacy window.I am not a browser expert, I do n’t know if a design like chromium is necessary. These are features that affect the user experience. It does not conflict with the privacy that the privacy window focuses on



The image is a screenshot of the privacy window in Firefox preview