I personally find Firefox's Add-ons Manager page best in class, it's easier to find an extension when displayed as a vertical stack instead of tiles the way Chrome does. Microsoft Edge has copied this same design in their Extensions page. Opera has also done something somewhat similar (it's stacked vertically instead of a grid of tiles) although their boxes are ridiculously tall, which makes for a lot of scrolling.

Another thing Firefox's page does that helps keep things readable is to group enabled and disabled extensions into sections for each status.

I'm not saying Vivaldi should copy exactly what Firefox and Edge have done, but I think it might give some ideas about how the page could be improved.