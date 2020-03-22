Make the extensions settings page easier to navigate
keeganwitt
I personally find Firefox's Add-ons Manager page best in class, it's easier to find an extension when displayed as a vertical stack instead of tiles the way Chrome does. Microsoft Edge has copied this same design in their Extensions page. Opera has also done something somewhat similar (it's stacked vertically instead of a grid of tiles) although their boxes are ridiculously tall, which makes for a lot of scrolling.
Another thing Firefox's page does that helps keep things readable is to group enabled and disabled extensions into sections for each status.
I'm not saying Vivaldi should copy exactly what Firefox and Edge have done, but I think it might give some ideas about how the page could be improved.
@keeganwitt Type a few letters in the search field to filter your extensions by name.
If you move the extensions tab to a new window you can easily resize it to make one long vertical stack.
I have the extensions page on the web panel, so I have immediate access.
I really miss something like the old AIOS FF extension.
A very compact list (which would be perfect as panel) which is expandable per element showing details, status, update and so on...
Grids are not so bad, but chromium ones are big and ugly
@Hadden89 , If you put the extensions page in the web panel, you have exactly something similar to what your screenshot shows, without using any other extensions.
@Catweazle But with the ugly chromium UI.
In the same space, a vivaldi panel could keep even 8 or more addons and I don't need to see extension description/ID everytime.
Buttons are also not useful if an addon is not focused.
(I also have the extension page there, but I don't like it as...is not native)
And with a button to activate and deactivate them with a click, the other, well, it's a matter of taste
