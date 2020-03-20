Hello, in the "Privacy" settings i really miss more settings and ability to customize my profile.

I do not want to compare, the Vivaldi is obviously nice and powerful browser, but in Firefox the "Privacy and Security" section is much much fertile and customizable then in Vivaldi. It is modern, simple and FF is obvious leader in privacy/security settings up to this day. You can do many things there. And i vote for these settings to happen in Vivaldi:

block surveillance items and scripts

there is more detailed history settings (websites and downloads, forms, searches) with ability to delete selected content with the closure of the browser

control cookies and website data

Authorization settings

and many more (see FF "Privacy and Security" section)

I come from FF and I really miss these settings in Vivaldi. The personalisation of the Privacy settings makes real sence to me. I feel there is a space to improve here, and not just for those they take privacy really seriously. I would really like to see these settings in Vivaldi.

Thank you.