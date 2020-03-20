@Pesala said in Show first 9 tabs' number when pressing Ctrl:

@mtaki14 If that is what is wanted, Alt+W already provides it.

While this is technically true it is not as convenient. I often know exactly where in the tab bar the tab I want to switch to is, but I don't know exactly which number it has. If Ctrl would display numbers on the tabs I could easily just glance up to the tab bar, press Ctrl , read the number and then press the number.