Show first 9 tabs' number when pressing Ctrl
Hey,
I've seen a 2018 topic about this but nothing more.
I'm a keyboard shortcut lover and I often use Ctrl + 1-9 to jump to a tab.
A simple option to display the first 9 tabs' number when holding Ctrl would be nice to fasten the process of switching to them.
Thanks !
@Wrexes See Settings, Keyboard, Tabs.
Assign Ctrl+1 etc., if you wish. I use those shortcuts for Panels.
@Pesala I believe they are asking for an option to show the numbers on the tabs themselves while CTRL is pressed.
@mtaki14 If that is what is wanted, Alt+W already provides it.
I'd love to see something like the old now defunct Speed Dial extension for Firefox, where every dial is assigned a number and you'd hit Ctrl+123 and it would open dial #123.
@Pathduck Vote for Assign Shortcuts to Speed Dials
@Pesala I'd like it if I didn't have to go through a menu then select the tab I want. Also it would feel more natural as Ctrl has always been my jump-to-tab key even before Vivaldi.
Komposten Translator
@Pesala said in Show first 9 tabs' number when pressing Ctrl:
@mtaki14 If that is what is wanted, Alt+W already provides it.
While this is technically true it is not as convenient. I often know exactly where in the tab bar the tab I want to switch to is, but I don't know exactly which number it has. If
Ctrlwould display numbers on the tabs I could easily just glance up to the tab bar, press
Ctrl, read the number and then press the number.
With
Alt+WI have to look through the menu to first find the tab I'm looking for before I can identify its number. This means one additional step, which may be a difficult one if I have many tabs open from the same domain (right now, for example, positions 6-9 are all YouTube videos).
This can be (partly) done with a CSS mod, see here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10629/vivaldi-ui-customisations/162?_=1585070788449
@Komposten What I find more intuitive is using quick commands and inputting the name of the tab. This has the advantage that you don't have to look at the tab bar at all and your fingers potentially don't leave the home row.
Komposten Translator
@luetage But then you need to know what the tab is actually called.
The extension program that automatically adds serial numbers to tabs due to the presence of a workspace is no longer applicable. It is recommended that Vivaldi provide a function to mark the serial number in front of the tag page, so that pressing Ctrl+serial number can activate the corresponding tag page. It is best not to affect the original webpage title and always display the serial number instead of pressing the Ctrl key.
中文翻译：
有了工作区，导致自动给标签页增加序号的扩展程序不适用了。
建议Vivaldi提供给标签页前标记序号功能，便于按Ctrl+序号，激活对应标签页。最好不要影响到原网页标题，且一直显示序号，而不是按Ctrl键时才显示。
@EC1 Which extension?
