Better Mouse Settings
There are several useability features that are missing, and could potentially improve how using the mouse in this browser is.
Suggestions:
- When adding a new gesture that conflicts, tell the user what action that already has this gesture (instead of "Already in use")
- Many are used to mouse rocker features from other browsers. Most of them allow for mouse rocking tabs instead of history, and is very useful. There should be an option for mouse rocker gestures to navigate forward/back through tabs instead of browsing history
- Option to show mouse trail (in a color of the user's choosing)
- Display the gesture right away, and animate with a color on top of it to indicate which way it's performed, or use an arrow. It takes users some seconds to realize the gesture, instead of seeing it right away.
@Coreus All of these feature requests already exist. Post only one request per post
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
