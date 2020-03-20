Collections
like edge chromium the collections feature is so usefull and cool we can save any websites,images or URLs and visit it anytime
Pesala Ambassador
In Vivaldi you can "save a session" for later. Does that match your functionality requested?
@LonM
Collection seems to be similar to a "save it for later" function seen in EdgeHtml but also extended with specific media files: an hybrid of bookmarking system/gallery/notepad.
I guess note panel is more similar to collections than sessions.
barbudo2005
I recommend you Reading List:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/reading-list/lloccabjgblebdmncjndmiibianflabo
(https://github.com/alexpdraper/reading-list)
I proved a lot and this is the best.
barbudo2005
marcospreviato
+1 for this feature!
StillNotGinger
I would love a "collections" like feature as well. I think either "notes" or "save session" could do the job if some extra touches. The bad thing about sessions is that you cant update them, the option is kinda hard to get to and it doesn't have a very nice UI, you can't see which websites you saved in each session. It gets the job done only if you only need an exact set of websites each time.
On the other hand, notes is cool to save all kinds of stuff, but you can't just open an entire folder of websites saved in notes with one click. And again, not a very user friendly UI, you can't see each website unless you open them.
So far, I'm using just bookmarks for what I need. I add all the tabs in a window to a bookmarks folder and then open it. But it's not the best, using edge for a while on my laptop almost made me want to switch browsers.
Either a more user friendly notes web panel, or a "sessions" button next to the search bar like Edge's Collections would be an amazing improvement
primes1022
+1 For this feature. The Collections pane offers a robust, interactive UI for collecting thoughts across numerous sources. Great for planning projects for both work and home.
nobledonna
That was my main use for it. I cloud organize my research sources according to each project and have easy access to them. It would be a welcome addition, along with an import tool to transfer them from edge to Vivaldi
+1 For this feature.
+1 For this feature. The Collections pane offers a robust, interactive UI for collecting thoughts across numerous sources. Great for planning projects for both work and home. Neither Notes or Sessions, separately or together, have the same features and ease of use as Collections in Edge. Add the feature and call it "digest" or "heap" or "cluster."
+1 for Edge-like "Collection" feature.
I really liked Vivaldi since the very beginning. But when I decided to give Edge a chance, I find it hard to come back to Vivaldi just because the "Collections" feature on Edge.
Yes I know you just can bookmark your fav links, but with "Collections" you have a visual representation of what's that link about other than the name or description.
Even Opera added their version (pin boards). Hopefully Vivaldi Devs will come out with a useful feature like these ones one of these days maybe.
So +1
Vivaldi note is also good, but I think it would be better if you can also collect web pages with thumbnails (supporting folder classification). Just like Edge Collections and Naver Scrapbook.
So +1