I would love a "collections" like feature as well. I think either "notes" or "save session" could do the job if some extra touches. The bad thing about sessions is that you cant update them, the option is kinda hard to get to and it doesn't have a very nice UI, you can't see which websites you saved in each session. It gets the job done only if you only need an exact set of websites each time.

On the other hand, notes is cool to save all kinds of stuff, but you can't just open an entire folder of websites saved in notes with one click. And again, not a very user friendly UI, you can't see each website unless you open them.

So far, I'm using just bookmarks for what I need. I add all the tabs in a window to a bookmarks folder and then open it. But it's not the best, using edge for a while on my laptop almost made me want to switch browsers.

Either a more user friendly notes web panel, or a "sessions" button next to the search bar like Edge's Collections would be an amazing improvement