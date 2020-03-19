Shortcut for switching between copying URLs coded and decoded
-
Hi,
there is no shortcut for this option, isn't it?
»copy address coded«
... then such a shortcut would be nice.
Thanks, webaschtl
-
@webaschtl The best I can offer you is to use access keys:
In the English UI it would be:
- Ctrl+F12 (or Alt+P)
- Type "enc" in the settings search field
- Press Tab four times
- Press space to enable/disable the setting
I don't think a shortcut command would be added for this, but you never know. Never say “never.”
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-