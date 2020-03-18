At the most busy, I have more than one window with the vivaldi browser active. To often I have maby 15 tabs in one and only one or two in the other one. In the setting I have: open all tabs from last session.

When closing the windows with many tabs first, well, then Vivaldi will remember the window with two tabs and the previous vindow with 15 is lost....

I was kind of hoping there could be a way to go into the history and look after after something like "15 closed tabs" session or a way to call back theese 15 tabs that i forgot what was ....