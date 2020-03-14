Start Clock Countdown/Alarms with Quick Commands
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
Would be neat if we could set countdowns / preset countdowns with quick commands. What you guys/girls think ?
Since I use Quick Commands quite often, I would like to first create some pre saved timers like "water reminder" or "Update task board reminder" and such when I'm working. For the last one, I would use it when someone tells me / messages me with something like "dont forget to assign this task to X" or "have u already updated this week's Y" and etc, and then set the reminder for later so that I can continue focused on the current task.
Essentially, just be able to launch the quick commands and type something like "Start <preset_timer_name_here>'
I wholeheartedly agree. I would like to start a custom countdown or custom alarm with quick commands.
Example syntax:
- 1 minute countdown timer:
countdown 1m
- Alarm at 11:25:
alarm 11:25
- 7 minute countdown timer with text:
countdown 7m Eggs
- Start preset timer:
countdown powernap
- 1 minute countdown timer:
Teaonvenus
Agreed!
In particular now, it would have a good number of applications if it could be used in tandem with the chain commands!!!!
Example, I work using pomodoros I could set a chain up with a keyboard command to start the timer, open my TO DO list tab/note and Hibernate/minimize other tabs that aren't work related or change the browser theme.
When the timer is done, it could be set to automatically start the timer for my break.
Just a thought!
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
I just found out this is not a feature, and came to find if someone had posted it. Thankfully it hasn't been sent to the Archive yet.
It's a really useful thing that would make it simpler to use these existing features.
Pesala Ambassador
It may be just as easy to save a number of presets for alarms and timers:
- Timer = Break in 60 minutes
- Timer = Drink in 30 minutes
- Alarm = Blood Test 8:30 am
- Alarm = Off-peak at 12:30 am
The trouble with using shortcuts is that human memory for most people is limited to those commands that one uses frequently, and if you have a lot of Alarms and Timers to launch, you will soon run out of easy to remember shortcuts or room for buttons.
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
This is not what is being requested.