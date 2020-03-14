Would be neat if we could set countdowns / preset countdowns with quick commands. What you guys/girls think ?

Since I use Quick Commands quite often, I would like to first create some pre saved timers like "water reminder" or "Update task board reminder" and such when I'm working. For the last one, I would use it when someone tells me / messages me with something like "dont forget to assign this task to X" or "have u already updated this week's Y" and etc, and then set the reminder for later so that I can continue focused on the current task.

Essentially, just be able to launch the quick commands and type something like "Start <preset_timer_name_here>'