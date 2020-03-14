Repositioning of bars/buttons to sides, font size for URL/omnibar
LogicDaemon
I wish to be able to put all page view buttons to, say, the right of the screen (except address bar of course, but including back/forward/speed dial buttons from the bottom bar).
Without that, bars eat up too much screen space in landscape mode, and when I open keyboard, there's basically no page view remaining aside from tiny line of pixels between two bars.
Reducing font size for the address bar will be nice UI improvement in that case too.
It will also greatly improve usability on the tablet.
@LogicDaemon I would like something similar I guess. Well basically I would like to see some work done for better full screen experience in landscape. I'm using FxTec Pro1 with hardware keyboard. I really appreciate the fact that the snapshot build let you hide the status bar so you get a neat full screen experience when both bottom and top bar are hidden. However as soon as you focus a text field both bars are showing again.
First of all I don't think both top and bottom bars are needed. Surely one could suffice much like on Chrome. Then I suggest you guys experiment with float transparent UI maybe.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
