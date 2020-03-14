I wish to be able to put all page view buttons to, say, the right of the screen (except address bar of course, but including back/forward/speed dial buttons from the bottom bar).

Without that, bars eat up too much screen space in landscape mode, and when I open keyboard, there's basically no page view remaining aside from tiny line of pixels between two bars.

Reducing font size for the address bar will be nice UI improvement in that case too.

It will also greatly improve usability on the tablet.