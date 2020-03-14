Bottom bar should reduce page view height
LogicDaemon
… so page can be normally positioned whole above bottom bar.
Currently bottom bar covers input field on m.vk.com, which is really annoying and nearly breaks the site. And there's no way to scroll further down, as input field is at bottom of the page already!
I can type blindly, then close keyboard to see what I typed, but even positioning of cursor to make edits requires ninja skills, as once I release finger from input bar, both keyboard pops up and bottom bar appears covering input field again. And clicking the bottom bar can be devastating with risk of loosing of all the input.
@LogicDaemon hi. This sounds like a bug more than a missing feature - fr you please file a bug report?
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
