Make the mini analog clock thinner and more detailed so it is easier to read...
Please make the mini analog clock thinner and more detailed so it is easier to read. Remember, it is supposed to be a feature, not an icon, so don't limit it with an icon design style. Make the lines 1 pixel thin, like the text. Thin lines will allow room to add pixel dots for the hours, and a 50% transparent seconds hand. It will be more functional and useful than the current bulky thick design, which is hard to read and doesn't have any room for details.
[bug reported VB-64635]
This bug is now marked as "done" by the devs
