Added time sorting filter for notes
Notes is one of my most commonly used functions, I take a lot of notes
But I want to see the latest notes, I have to swipe for a long time to slide to the bottom, because the notes are from top to bottom in chronological order.
I want to be able to add a filter that allows users to choose the chronological order, most recent or oldest
Or provide a handle in the note list, you can drag the handle to quickly locate
Essential feature!! thank you
Sorting is now available for testing with notes in snapshots - https://vivaldi.com/blog/ios/ios-6-7-3335-4/