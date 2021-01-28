Two-step accept address autocomplete
-
matiasmovie
It's possible to add two step autocomplete when using right arrow?
Example:
type:
- adr
adress on autocomplete:
https://adress.com/something
when clicking only once on right arrow then complete
https://adress.com/
when clicking twice on right arrow then complete
https://adress.com/something
modedit changed linked URLs to inline-code
-
A Former User
- of course optional
- would you mind changing the title to something like Two-step accept address autocomplete?
-
The autocomplete of the random subpage as a default is one of the most annoying things in the browser.
Any way to allow going from suggested long URL, to the root domain only, would be a great improvement in my life.
Thank you for considering it in the near future
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-