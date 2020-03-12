Show HomePage (selected page) on start after Closing the Last Tab
matiasmovie
Show HomePage (selected page) on start after Closing the Last Tab when you using option last session
So I want combination
- new tab = speed dial
- all closed then start with home page like google.com or whatever you want
- start with last session when close without closing all tabs
@matiasmovie if I want the home page be a stacked page(s), organized as tabs with sub tabs.
to be loaded automatically at the browser start?
Thanks
matiasmovie
@zoltan311 if I understood correctly, do you want it to in start shwoing home page whether there are tabs already or not? this is not in my request, but maybe the programmers can do it as well, if they want to do it at all
@matiasmovie Thanks for your response, but let me rephrase maybe I didn't get it right the first time:
Two-level Tab Stacks can I save it, as a homepage
Exactly as starting with Restore last session
but I want it to be a homepage
Thanks
@zoltan311 I have tried to pin the pages and set it exactly as I want, then pin the pages, I restart the browser.
but still, I think I am missing something, under window > pinned Tabs [empty is what it says], may be I have done it in a wrong way.
so I want to know if this is possible, I have fixed it before by creating a shortcuts page for all webpages I use, then Vivaldi >>> BAM tab stacks then multiple level tab stacks, this can give more and more options.
please let me know if this is possible.
Thanks in advance
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
