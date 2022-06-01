Solved how to rearreange the order of sidebar web panels?
baris.sehri Ambassador
is there a way to put them in an order after we save them?
@Denyerec The modifier key was changed from Shift to Control (Cmd ⌘ on Mac).
Use to be back at 1.14 or something like that. It's now broken while they "Vivaldi team" continue to kick out more new features only to break in future versions no doubt.
@baris-sehri For now, remove the panels, then add them back in the desired order from the Removed Panels context submenu.
baris.sehri Ambassador
yes that's what I exactly did, thank you.
You can also hold the Shift key and drag the web panels to reorder them.
@SkaduBaas Yes. The bug is fixed now.
@pesala V 4.0.2312.21 (Win 10 64) here and shift+drag doesn't work for me
@denyerec Still working fine for me.
There are the built-in panels from Bookmarks to Windows, and Web Panels like Vivaldi Help and Wikipedia.
You can drag panels around, but only within their own group.
@pesala Nope, I cannot drag the built in panels. Web panels yes, built-ins no.
I have resorted to using user.css to order them as required:
#switch .tabs {order: 0} #switch .mail {order: 1} #switch .feeds{order:2} #switch .downloads {order:3} #switch .bookmarks{order:4} #switch .notes{order:5} #switch .history {order: 6} #switch .addwebpanel-wrapper {order: 50}
@denyerec This thread is about Mac, but I assume it also works on MacOS. I use Windows 10 like you, and have tested in the Stable build. It works fine. Hold down shift before dragging.
@pesala Yes, I'm quite capable of pressing a key and clicking in sequence It simply does not work, though. I hacked it with user.css as mentioned, but have now decided to delete my years-old profile and start fresh with V4 anyway. With the new profile it does work, however I now have to figure out how to restore my custom searches...
Another update: It's stopped working again on the clean profile. Back to CSS.
In my case it isn't working for built-in panels on linux. Web panels I can rearrange but not the other ones. Two other vivaldi windows instances rearrange the panels (built-in and web) without any problem. They are all in the same snapshot build, the latest one.
shanevaughan
On Windows, I was able to reorder panels by drag and drop while holding down Ctrl.
@wmstack The modifier key was changed from Shift to Ctrl.
DOTDIGITAL
cmd + click + drag is not working for me on macOS. The icon follows the mouse cursor and a line appears to indicate where the icon would move in the stack but on mouse release, the icon returns to its original location.
Also, I am new here. Is this forum the best place to report issues like this?
@DOTDIGITAL This is the best place, but it is important to let us know which version you're using.
In 5.5 Stable, the Panels are of two types: Vivaldi Panels (Bookmarks, Notes, etc.), and Web Panels (Wikipedia, etc.)
The Web Panels cannot be dragged up among the Vivaldi Panels.
Snapshot 5.6 does not have this limitation.
@DOTDIGITAL You need to release the command key before dropping the button due to a bug.
DOTDIGITAL
@Thescorb0 said in how to rearreange the order of sidebar web panels?:
@DOTDIGITAL You need to release the command key before dropping the button due to a bug.
That did it. Thanks!