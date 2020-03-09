Bring back the 3D/Classical shapes to the general design of Vivaldi
Vivaldi has great opportunities for customising it's look, and it's very cool.
But there is one thing that cannot be changed - this tasteless Windows10-like flatness everywhere. Window style, menus, buttons, tabs, icons, other UI elements, etc.
I would like to ask to bring back the 3D/Classical/Windows-Vista-to-7-like/Opera-8-to-12-like/Opera-4X-like shapes and design of the elements.
This would not only make Vivaldi look better and more tasty, but also more classical and much closer to the good old Opera 12.
Alternatively, there could be a checkbox to let the users choose between the classical 3D and the flat design.
madiso Translator
I think a great theme engine like Opera or Firefox used to have would suffice this case, that way Vivaldi can keep it's design (and lure new users that are used to modern design) while letting the users create their own themes that can change icons and layouts completely.
The best (and actually the most flexible) option for that right now is custom CSS, which usage is explained here.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
You can now add custom icon themes, so you can create your own 3d icons
