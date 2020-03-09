Vivaldi has great opportunities for customising it's look, and it's very cool.

But there is one thing that cannot be changed - this tasteless Windows10-like flatness everywhere. Window style, menus, buttons, tabs, icons, other UI elements, etc.

I would like to ask to bring back the 3D/Classical/Windows-Vista-to-7-like/Opera-8-to-12-like/Opera-4X-like shapes and design of the elements.

This would not only make Vivaldi look better and more tasty, but also more classical and much closer to the good old Opera 12.

Alternatively, there could be a checkbox to let the users choose between the classical 3D and the flat design.