Every once and awhile, I wonder about the zoom level I have set for a website. It would be helpful to have a quick way to check, but having the status bar forever displayed across the bottom of the screen seems like a bad solution for a rarely encountered issue. So, I made a small indicator to live in the address bar, complete with a slide out panel to house the controls.

Because Vivaldi is a highly customizable browser and I accidentally made some interesting alternative versions of the zoom controls as I was trying to make the version I wanted, I decided to make some easy configurations settings available for this modification.

Configurations

All configuration settings can be found at the top of the Javascript file

Reset Zoom Level: The zoom percentage that is used when clicking the Reset Button

- If you want to use Vivaldi's default page zoom level setting, leave this value at 100



Zoom Increment Amount: How big a step the zoom in and out buttons have.



Mode 0: const MODE = 0;

Only clicking the button opens and closes the zoom panel



Only clicking the button opens and closes the zoom panel Mode 1: const MODE = 1;

Clicking the button opens the panel and the panel auto closes if not hovered over



Clicking the button opens the panel and the panel auto closes if not hovered over Mode 2: const MODE = 2;

Just hovering over the button will open the panel and the panel auto closes if not hovered over. You can also make the address bar the hover trigger instead of the button Without Address Bar Hover Trigger Option: const IS_AUTO_OPENED_ON_ADDRESSBAR = false;

With Address Bar Hover Trigger Option: const IS_AUTO_OPENED_ON_ADDRESSBAR = true;



Just hovering over the button will open the panel and the panel auto closes if not hovered over. You can also make the address bar the hover trigger instead of the button Fade Out Time:

The amount of seconds the cursor can be away from the panel before it auto hides. The cursor can leave hovering and come back and the timer should reset. Only used in modes 1 and 2 Set to 0 seconds:

Set to 3 seconds:



The amount of seconds the cursor can be away from the panel before it auto hides. The cursor can leave hovering and come back and the timer should reset. Only used in modes 1 and 2

***Disclaimer:

This was only tested on a 1080p laptop screen, so I am not sure how nicely the absolute sizes and positions of some elements play with different resolution screens. Let me know if there are issues and include some pictures.

I am relatively new to Javascript and CSS, so if you see any improvements I should make, let me know. Thanks.

Javascript

Buckle up, this one is gonna be a doozy...

(function () { // ============================================================================================================ // Gives Zoom Interface in the Address Bar // - made by nomadic on the Vivaldi Forums // ============================================================================================================ function zoomControl() { // CONFIGURATION: --------------------------------------------------------------- // - in Vivaldi's settings you can set the default page zoom, this // will follow that if RESET_ZOOM_LEVEL is set to 100 const RESET_ZOOM_LEVEL = 100; // 100 % -> the zoom that hitting the reset button will default to const ZOOM_INCREMENT_AMOUNT = 10; // 10 % -> the amount the zoom is either raised or lowered // MODES---------------- // Mode 0: only clicking button opens and closes the panel // Mode 1: clicking the button opens the panel and the panel auto closes if not hovered over // Option for mode 1: // FADE_OUT_TIME -> the number of seconds the panel goes without hover before closing // Mode 2: just hovering over the button will open the panel and the panel auto closes if not hovered over // Options for mode 2: // FADE_OUT_TIME -> the number of seconds the panel goes without hover before closing // IS_AUTO_OPENED_ON_ADDRESSBAR -> instead of only the button being hovered, the whole address bar is used const MODE = 1; // --------------------- // Option for modes 1 and 2: const FADE_OUT_TIME = 3; // 3 seconds -> can be set to any positive half second increment (ex. 0, 0.5, 1, 1.5 ...) // Option for mode 2: const IS_AUTO_OPENED_ON_ADDRESSBAR = false; // ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ // Creates the zoom button and panel initially, and then updates the icon depending on the zoom level function updateZoomIcon(zoomInfo) { let newZoom = zoomInfo.newZoomFactor; let zoomIconPath; let zoomIconState; const isMailBar = document.querySelector(".toolbar-mailbar"); if (isMailBar) return; // create the button if it isn't already there let alreadyExists = document.getElementById("zoom-hover-target"); if (!alreadyExists) { // CHANGE: Added in Update #4 // a guaranteed div to the left of the button let elementToTheLeft = document.createElement("div"); elementToTheLeft.style.transition = "0.5s"; elementToTheLeft.id = "el2left"; let zoomBtn = document.createElement("div"); zoomBtn.id = "zoom-hover-target"; zoomBtn.innerHTML = ` <div class="zoom-parent"> <div class="zoom-panel"> <div class="page-zoom-controls-c"> <div class="button-toolbar button-toolbar-c reset-zoom-c" title="Reset Zoom"> <button tabindex="-1" class="button-textonly-c" id="zoom-reset-c"> <span class="button-title-c">Reset</span> </button> </div> <div class="button-toolbar button-toolbar-c"> <button tabindex="-1" title="Zoom Out" type="button" class="ToolbarButton-Button" id="zoom-out-c"> <span class="button-icon"> <svg viewBox="0 0 16 16" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path d="M4 8C4 8.55228 4.44772 9 5 9H11C11.5523 9 12 8.55228 12 8C12 7.44772 11.5523 7 11 7H5C4.44772 7 4 7.44772 4 8Z"></path> </svg> </span> </button> </div> <span id="zoom-percent-c"></span> <div class="button-toolbar button-toolbar-c"> <button tabindex="-1" title="Zoom In" type="button" class="ToolbarButton-Button" id="zoom-in-c"> <span class="button-icon"> <svg viewBox="0 0 16 16" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path d="M7 7V5C7 4.44772 7.44772 4 8 4C8.55228 4 9 4.44772 9 5V7H11C11.5523 7 12 7.44772 12 8C12 8.55228 11.5523 9 11 9H9V11C9 11.5523 8.55228 12 8 12C7.44772 12 7 11.5523 7 11V9H5C4.44772 9 4 8.55228 4 8C4 7.44772 4.44772 7 5 7H7Z"></path> </svg> </span> </button> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="button-toolbar ZoomButton-Button"> <button tabindex="-1" title="Adjust Zoom" id="zoom-panel-btn" type="button" class="ToolbarButton-Button"> <span> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="16" viewbox="0 0 16 16" id="zoomIcon-c"> </svg> </span> </button> </div> `; // inserts the button to the left of the bookmark icon const addressBarEnd = document.querySelector(".UrlBar-AddressField .toolbar-insideinput:last-of-type"); const bookmarkBtn = addressBarEnd.getElementsByClassName("BookmarkButton")[0]; console.log(bookmarkBtn); if (!bookmarkBtn) { addressBarEnd.appendChild(zoomBtn); } else { addressBarEnd.insertBefore(zoomBtn, bookmarkBtn); } // CHANGE:Added in Update #4 // divs next to the button aren't static,so created my own div to push addressBarEnd.insertBefore(elementToTheLeft, zoomBtn); // listener for the magnifying glass button to expand or collapse the control panel document.getElementById("zoom-panel-btn").addEventListener("click", function () { let nav = document.getElementsByClassName("zoom-panel")[0]; navToggle(nav, elementToTheLeft); }); // listener for the zoom in button in the zoom control panel document.getElementById("zoom-in-c").addEventListener("click", incrementPercent); // listener for the zoom out button in the zoom control panel document.getElementById("zoom-out-c").addEventListener("click", decrementPercent); // listener for the zoom reset button in the zoom control panel document.getElementById("zoom-reset-c").addEventListener("click", resetZoom); // starts esentially a hover listener that modes 1 and 2 need if (MODE === 1 || MODE === 2) { zoomPanelHoverTracker(); } } // set the icon based on the new zoom level if (newZoom < RESET_ZOOM_LEVEL / 100) { // zoomed in zoomIconState = "zoomed-in"; zoomIconPath = ` <path d="M5.83 9.65a.5.5 0 00-.29.13L1.32 14c-.46.47.23 1.17.7.7l4.22-4.22a.5.5 0 00-.42-.83zm3.6-8.5a5.41 5.41 0 00-5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 0 105.4-5.4zm0 .99a4.4 4.4 0 11-4.41 4.41 4.4 4.4 0 014.42-4.42zM7.16 6.06c-.66 0-.66.98 0 .98h4.57c.65 0 .65-.98 0-.98z"/> `; } else if (newZoom > RESET_ZOOM_LEVEL / 100) { // zoomed out zoomIconState = "zoomed-out"; zoomIconPath = ` <path d="M5.83 9.65a.5.5 0 00-.3.13L1.31 14c-.46.47.23 1.17.7.7l4.22-4.22a.5.5 0 00-.4-.84zm3.6-8.5a5.41 5.41 0 00-5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 0 0010.81 0 5.4 5.4 0 00-5.4-5.4zm0 .98a4.4 4.4 0 014.42 4.41 4.41 4.41 0 11-4.41-4.4zm-.06 1.63a.5.5 0 00-.43.5v1.79h-1.8c-.65 0-.65.98 0 .98h1.8v1.81c0 .66.99.66.99 0v-1.8h1.79c.65 0 .65-.99 0-1h-1.8V4.27a.5.5 0 00-.55-.5z"/> `; } else { // default zoom icon zoomIconState = "default-zoom"; zoomIconPath = ` <path d="M5.87 9.71c-.11.01-.2.06-.29.14l-4.37 4.37c-.46.45.23 1.14.7.68l4.36-4.37a.48.48 0 00-.41-.82zm3.55-8.36A5.33 5.33 0 004.1 6.67a5.32 5.32 0 105.32-5.32zm0 .97a4.33 4.33 0 11-4.34 4.34 4.33 4.33 0 014.34-4.35z"/> `; } // insert the new icon let zoomSVG = document.getElementById("zoomIcon-c"); zoomSVG.setAttribute("data-zoomState", zoomIconState); zoomSVG.innerHTML = zoomIconPath; // make the percent in the controls match the current zoom level updatePercent(newZoom); } // Makes the zoom controls slide out function openNav(nav, elToLeft) { nav.classList.add("expanded-nav-c"); nav.parentElement.parentElement.classList.add("zoom-hover-target--active"); elToLeft.classList.add("expanded-left-c"); } // Hides the zoom controls function closeNav(nav, elToLeft) { nav.classList.remove("expanded-nav-c"); nav.parentElement.parentElement.classList.remove("zoom-hover-target--active"); elToLeft.classList.remove("expanded-left-c"); } // Toggles the zoom controls open or closed depending on the current state function navToggle(nav, elToLeft) { if (nav.offsetWidth === 0) { return openNav(nav, elToLeft); } else { return closeNav(nav, elToLeft); } } // Puts the zoom level percentage in the zoom controls panel function updatePercent(zoomLevel) { let zoomPercent = Math.round(zoomLevel * 100); let percentageSpan = document.getElementById("zoom-percent-c"); percentageSpan.innerHTML = zoomPercent + " %"; } // Zooms in the page by the specified increment function incrementPercent() { chrome.tabs.getZoom(function (zoomLevel) { let newZoomLevel = zoomLevel + ZOOM_INCREMENT_AMOUNT / 100; // Max zoom that Vivaldi allows is 500 % if (newZoomLevel <= 5) { chrome.tabs.setZoom(newZoomLevel, updatePercent(newZoomLevel)); } }); } // Zooms out the page by the specified increment function decrementPercent() { chrome.tabs.getZoom(function (zoomLevel) { let newZoomLevel = zoomLevel - ZOOM_INCREMENT_AMOUNT / 100; // Min zoom that Vivaldi allows is 20 % if (newZoomLevel >= 0.2) { chrome.tabs.setZoom(newZoomLevel, updatePercent(newZoomLevel)); } }); } // Sets the zoom back to the default zoom level // - in Vivaldi's settings you can set the default page zoom, this // will follow that if RESET_ZOOM_LEVEL is set to "100" function resetZoom() { let zoomLevel = RESET_ZOOM_LEVEL / 100; chrome.tabs.setZoom(zoomLevel, updatePercent(zoomLevel)); } // For modes 1 and 2: // Tracks if you are hovering over the zoom controls function zoomPanelHoverTracker() { let zoomPanel = document.getElementsByClassName("zoom-panel")[0]; let elementToTheLeft = zoomPanel.parentElement.parentElement.previousElementSibling; let isHovered = false; let intervalID = null; let count = 0; // selects which element must be hovered to trigger action let hoverElement; if (MODE === 2 && IS_AUTO_OPENED_ON_ADDRESSBAR) { let addressBar = document.querySelector(".UrlBar-AddressField"); hoverElement = addressBar; } else { let zoomBtnAndPanel = document.getElementById("zoom-hover-target"); hoverElement = zoomBtnAndPanel; } // when the element is hovered, reset the interval counter and opens the controls if needed hoverElement.onmouseover = function () { count = 0; isHovered = true; if (MODE !== 1) { openNav(zoomPanel, elementToTheLeft); } }; // when the element loses hover, closes the controls if enough time has passed hoverElement.onmouseout = function () { // removes any previous counters (needed for if hover is lost and regained multiple times) if (intervalID) { clearInterval(intervalID); } isHovered = false; // start a counter to see how long it has been since the element was last hovered intervalID = setInterval(function () { // only increment the counter as long as hover isn't regained if (isHovered === false) { count++; } // once the correct amount of time has ellapsed, close the controls panel if (count >= FADE_OUT_TIME * 2) { closeNav(zoomPanel, elementToTheLeft); clearInterval(intervalID); } }, 500); }; } // CHANGE: Added in Update #1 // updates zoom percentage on tab change function tabChangeUpdateZoomWrapper() { chrome.tabs.getZoom(function (zoomLevel) { let zoomInfo = { newZoomFactor: zoomLevel, }; updateZoomIcon(zoomInfo); }); } // zoom change listener chrome.tabs.onZoomChange.addListener(updateZoomIcon); // CHANGE: Added in Update #1 // Listener for active tab change chrome.tabs.onActivated.addListener(tabChangeUpdateZoomWrapper); // CHANGE: Added in Update #4 // Initially load icon, stopped getting added on startup in 3.5 chrome.tabs.getZoom(function (zoomLevel) { let zoomInfo = { newZoomFactor: zoomLevel, }; updateZoomIcon(zoomInfo); }); // mutation Observer for Address Bar Changes let main = document.getElementsByClassName("mainbar")[0]; // get the initial state of the addressbar as either urlbar or mailbar let oldIsMailBarActive = main.firstChild.classList.contains("toolbar-mailbar"); let addressBarObserver = new MutationObserver(function (mutations) { mutations.forEach(function (mutation) { // only re-add on new nodes added. The list addedNodes will only have a // length attribute when it contains added nodes if (mutation.addedNodes.length) { // get the new state of the addressbar let isMailBarActive = mutation.addedNodes[0].classList.contains("toolbar-mailbar"); // if it is different from the previous state, we need to act on it if (oldIsMailBarActive !== isMailBarActive) { // update the old value for comparisons on future mutations oldIsMailBarActive = isMailBarActive; // if the addressbar isn't the mailbar, we can re-add the button if (!isMailBarActive) { // Run all changes that are only in the url bar and not the mail bar tabChangeUpdateZoomWrapper(); } } } }); }); addressBarObserver.observe(main, { childList: true }); } // Loop waiting for the browser to load the UI let intervalID = setInterval(function () { const browser = document.getElementById("browser"); if (browser) { clearInterval(intervalID); zoomControl(); } }, 300); })();

CSS

/* ================================================== * Zoom indicator * ================================================== */ #zoom-hover-target { transition: 0.5s; } #zoom-hover-target { height: 22px; --BorderRadius: 4px; font-size: 11.5px; display: flex; } .ZoomButton-Button { height: 100%; border-radius: var(--BorderRadius); border: 1px solid transparent; } .ZoomButton-Button:hover, .zoom-hover-target--active { background-color: var(--colorBgDark); } .ZoomButton-Button:hover { border-color: var(--colorBorder); } .ZoomButton-Button .ToolbarButton-Button { border: none; width: auto; height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0 6px; margin: auto -3px; } /* ================================================== * Zoom slide out controls * ================================================== */ .zoom-parent { position: relative; } .zoom-panel { background: linear-gradient(90deg, var(--colorBgDark) 0%, var(--colorBgDark) 96%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 100%); border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); height: 100%; overflow-x: hidden; overflow-y: hidden; position: absolute; right: 0; transition: 0.5s; /* hide */ width: 0; opacity: 0; } .page-zoom-controls-c { height: 100%; } .button-toolbar-c > button { border-radius: var(--radiusHalf); border: unset !important; display: inline-block; height: 100%; } .button-toolbar-c { display: inline-block; height: 100%; } .button-toolbar-c > button:hover { background-color: var(--colorFgAlpha); } #zoom-percent-c { text-align: center; vertical-align: middle; width: 40px; display: inline-block; } .expanded-nav-c { width: 150px !important; opacity: 1; } .expanded-left-c { margin-right: 150px !important; }

Things You May Need To Fix

Depending on your theme, you may need to adjust some colors if you want the panel to have a visible background.

The "bottom" value of "zoom-panel" also may need to be tweaked to center the panel in the address bar. (-11.5px worked for me but when I loaded it in a fresh Vivaldi install it was slightly off)



Random Notes

"Your browser looks like Opera?" Yes, that is my overall goal. I am slowly making Vivaldi look similar to the modern Opera Browser. It just looks sort of nice to me. I know I could just use Opera, but there are a few things I would like to change, and Vivaldi lets me do that, so I am team Vivaldi all the way! Eventually, I will get around to posting some more about the transformation, but it is still in progress as I keep edging closer to 1000 lines of CSS and a few Javascript Mods as well...

"Where did you get the SVG icons?" They were made in Inkscape. Then to simplify them into more manageable objects, I ran them through SVGO using this link: SVGOMG - SVGO's Missing GUI

This gets rid of all the junk Inkscape packs on, and also simplifies the paths. You just have to make sure you don't get unwanted distortion by lowering the precision too much.

"How did you figure out how to make this mod?" Lots of trial and error and Googling... I do have coding experience, but other than a simple landing page website and an all night fever coding session to get something made for a school project, I haven't ever really touched Javascript. If you want to see some of my basic prototypes for some of the key aspects of this mod, you can check out these JSFiddle projects I made (a good way to quickly prototype): Slide Out Menu and Fading Element After Time Interval



Updates