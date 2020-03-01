keyboard shortcut to "send to device"
-
Ahoy.
I would like to see the option of setting a keyboard shortcut for the "send to device" function
I think that you could immediately add a similar function "send to last selected device"
Regards
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Konra It is already possible. Open settings and type "Cast" in the search field. Assign any shortcut you wish.
-
@Pesala That's for casting tabs. I think the user originally was asking for a shortcut for this:
-
I think this at least needs to be a menu entry, not just iside a context menu. Since this won't be of any help for you where websites are preventing you from using the browsers context menu. Example for these are office only suites from Microsoft and Google
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-