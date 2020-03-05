Option to Disable Dimming of Pop-out Video
-
matiasmovie
Add option, turn off dimminng pop out video when hover.
*modedit changed title
-
Yes, please
-
Yes, I see no use for it, and it complicates things.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@matiasmovie The purpose seems to be to ensure that the icons are visible.
Please edit your first post to fix the spelling to improve search results and make it clear that this would be optional.
Option to Disable Dimming of Pop-out Video
-
matiasmovie
@Pesala but it could be just dimming the background of the buttons, not the entire video
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-