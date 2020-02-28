I have in my Web Panel the facebook messenger (https://www.messenger.com/). When I try to make a video/audio call, nothing happens. The same if I try to save something like a picture from a conversation, nothing happens. Answering a call also does not work.

Is this a bug?

If not, will this be improved at any point?

I am trying to make vivaldi my main browser, but at the moment this stops me. I have seen some messages with the same issue:

https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/61y8d1/help_is_there_an_option_to_allow_microphone/

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/35334/web-panel-permissions

But I did not see that it to be taken serious. Is it just my impression? If so, when will this be fixed?

System info:

-> Vivaldi 2.11.1811.33 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

-> Revision 2fded68356b2ad8c4d715a2becf1c013cfc760a8

-> OS Linux (Solus)

-> JavaScript V8 8.0.426.16