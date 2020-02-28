Making calls and saving files from Web Panel
I have in my Web Panel the facebook messenger (https://www.messenger.com/). When I try to make a video/audio call, nothing happens. The same if I try to save something like a picture from a conversation, nothing happens. Answering a call also does not work.
Is this a bug?
If not, will this be improved at any point?
I am trying to make vivaldi my main browser, but at the moment this stops me. I have seen some messages with the same issue:
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/61y8d1/help_is_there_an_option_to_allow_microphone/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/35334/web-panel-permissions
But I did not see that it to be taken serious. Is it just my impression? If so, when will this be fixed?
System info:
-> Vivaldi 2.11.1811.33 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-> Revision 2fded68356b2ad8c4d715a2becf1c013cfc760a8
-> OS Linux (Solus)
-> JavaScript V8 8.0.426.16
Pesala Ambassador
@iusan What if you give the web page the required permissions before adding it as a web panel?
You can also try right-clicking on the Web Panels icon and selecting Use desktop version. The default for panels is to use the mobile version.
There isn't any way to modify permissions to a web panel, as a tab it has all the permissions and everything woks as it should. If you try to add a tab version as a web panel does not change the behavior.
Also it is set to use a desktop version, as mobile version will not work due to the fact as it will try to force you to install the mobile app.
mahmoudFahiem
It happens with me too, this really stops me from full switch
anyone found any solutions ??
I need this also, pls add the feature for this
