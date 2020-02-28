"Show full address" should affect more of the UI
madiso Translator
I think the option "show full address" should affect more of the UI elements, including:
- address bar autocomplete entries
- link hovering (statusbar or statusbar overlay)
- permission prompts
While I don't consider the option perfect yet (I disagree with hiding queries and anchors for example), I think unifying the URL display in most UI elements would improve the consistency of the Vivaldi UX.
