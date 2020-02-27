SUGGESTION: Show ALL Setting Defaults Screen Shots or Lists in Help

Something screwed up my Settings & trying to fix them was a real problem.

As a casual user, although familiar with software, trying to find what all the settings meant was not easy & some things I wasn't able to work out at all no matter how many articles I read about different features.

My problem ended up being a single setting had changed but I couldn't find that out & I couldn't find anywhere that showed what the defaults were to reset them.

One complication is that there isn't any way to Reset Settings without deleting the useful items in Cache.

The flexibility of Vivaldi is fabulous but that makes for a lot of possible settings that could get screwed up & it can be difficult to find what has been changed.

Please make a HELP MENU of DEFAULT SETTINGS with a list of ALL Settings or full screen shots so that a user can fix the settings themselves.

Thanks,

Brian.