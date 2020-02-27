@RxTxAu said in "Reset Settings" Feature:

As a casual user, although familiar with software, trying to find what all the settings meant was not easy & some things I wasn't able to work out at all no matter how many articles I read about different features.

What settings are you still unable to figure out? We can help you here.

Regardless of if the extra features can be included, please show Screen Shots or Lists of the "Default Settings" in the Help so that a user can fix the settings themselves.

You can see what all the default settings are just by opening a new profile. Unless you changed the settings you have your user icon on the address bar after the address field or search field if that's enabled. If you click that then click Manage People, creating a new user profile is straight forward.

If you have turned off that icon, then you can just go to Settings / Address Bar and click the Manage Profiles button that is on that page. Click the Add Person button on the dialog that appears, and again, it's straight forward.

Then, in the new window that loads with the new user profile, just open up settings and you can see what all the defaults are.

This is better than any screenshot would be as you know that the defaults are current. Screenshots go stale, that's another page that needs to be monitored and verified as part of the release cycle burning some precious limited resources, all that for something that just isn't as trustworthy as the steps outlined above.

There might be some technical issues with a force reset of all settings back to defaults. There are a lot of detailed test cases for such a feature, which could never be fully covered let alone every release. Though it may be feasible, it seems the best solution would be a help doc that explains the steps I outlined above, allowing users to see what the current up-to-date default settings are.