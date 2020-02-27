"Reset Settings" Feature
-
SUGGESTION: Reset Settings to Default that ONLY Resets the Settings.
SUGGESTION: Reset Settings to Default for each page of the Settings.**
Something screwed up my Settings & trying to fix them was a real problem.
As a casual user, although familiar with software, trying to find what all the settings meant was not easy & some things I wasn't able to work out at all no matter how many articles I read about different features.
My problem ended up being a single setting had changed but I couldn't find that out.
The flexibility of Vivaldi is fabulous but that makes for a lot of possible settings that could get screwed up & it can be difficult to find what has been changed.
One complication is that there isn't any way to Reset Settings without deleting the useful items in Cache.
Is it possible to get a single Reset Settings to Default that ONLY Resets the Settings?
A Reset Settings for each page of the Settings may be handy to fix what is wrong with that area.
Regardless of if the extra features can be included, please show Screen Shots or Lists of the "Default Settings" in the Help so that a user can fix the settings themselves.
Thanks,
Brian.
-
@RxTxAu said in "Reset Settings" Feature:
As a casual user, although familiar with software, trying to find what all the settings meant was not easy & some things I wasn't able to work out at all no matter how many articles I read about different features.
What settings are you still unable to figure out? We can help you here.
Regardless of if the extra features can be included, please show Screen Shots or Lists of the "Default Settings" in the Help so that a user can fix the settings themselves.
You can see what all the default settings are just by opening a new profile. Unless you changed the settings you have your user icon on the address bar after the address field or search field if that's enabled. If you click that then click Manage People, creating a new user profile is straight forward.
If you have turned off that icon, then you can just go to Settings / Address Bar and click the Manage Profiles button that is on that page. Click the Add Person button on the dialog that appears, and again, it's straight forward.
Then, in the new window that loads with the new user profile, just open up settings and you can see what all the defaults are.
This is better than any screenshot would be as you know that the defaults are current. Screenshots go stale, that's another page that needs to be monitored and verified as part of the release cycle burning some precious limited resources, all that for something that just isn't as trustworthy as the steps outlined above.
There might be some technical issues with a force reset of all settings back to defaults. There are a lot of detailed test cases for such a feature, which could never be fully covered let alone every release. Though it may be feasible, it seems the best solution would be a help doc that explains the steps I outlined above, allowing users to see what the current up-to-date default settings are.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@RxTxAu See the help article on Full Reset of Vivaldi
In settings, one can already reset Search Engines, Keyboard Shortcuts, or Mouse Gestures to their default values.
@BoneTone said in "Reset Settings" Feature:
Then, in the new window that loads with the new user profile, just open up settings and you can see what all the defaults are.
Not only that, but one can easily tile the two windows with default and personal profiles side-by-side (WinKey Left/Right) and compare the Settings directly on screen. First changing the setting for Appearance, Window Appearance, to Open Settings in a Tab makes comparison even easier.
-
@Pesala said in "Reset Settings" Feature:
@BoneTone said in "Reset Settings" Feature:
Then, in the new window that loads with the new user profile, just open up settings and you can see what all the defaults are.
Not only that, but one can easily tile the two windows with default and personal profiles side-by-side (WinKey Left/Right) and compare the Settings directly on screen. First changing the setting for Appearance, Window Appearance, to Open Settings in a Tab makes comparison even easier.
Alternatively, one could go to vivaldi://settings/all/ in both profiles and create screenshots of all the settings. Then open them in Photoshop or GIMP with one layered on top of the other, and reduce the opacity of the top layer. Any differences should stand out as all settings that are the same will line up perfectly and just read normally while anything faded is a difference.
I was going to label this sarcasm but then thinking about it, if I had to compare to profile's settings, this might actually be faster than manually reviewing every setting. I dunno.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@BoneTone It won't work if the UI Zoom is different between the two settings and you cannot actually change the settings on the screen shots, so I think the previous method is best — probably better than exporting an XML or CSV file and comparing it to another one.
-
Vivaldi now has reset buttons in each setting section
-