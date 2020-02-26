Mini player on tabs bar
It would be nice have a mini player positioned in the tabs bar to control video/audio when playing in the background instead of looking for which tab is playing if you have lots of tabs opened.
Pesala Ambassador
This sounds like Media Control Feature Like Media Hub of Chrome
There is also a request for Website Media Controls in the Tab
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
