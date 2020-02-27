OPTION to set a modifier key to mark link text and drag links any direction by default
Recently switched from Pale Moon where I used the drag and drop feature constantly, especially for links. See below for an example. I usually drag these over to the text box instead of using the context menu to copy it.
Whenever I try to do this in Vivaldi (which I keep trying to do constantly) it just highlights the text and drags nothing.
I know now that this is achieved by dragging vertically and have updated my request to reflect that I'd prefer the OPTION to set a modifier key to highlight link text any direction, and by default drag links any direction.
Pesala Ambassador
The feature that you requested is already available.
- Open the notes panel
- Create a new note or select an existing note
- Drag the link into the note editor
@Gwen-Dragon Can dragging any direction to get the link be an option in settings? I'd find it a lot more helpful if I could use a modifier key to achieve the current behavior.
-
@Gwen-Dragon said in Drag and drop links:
You can drag a link if you drag a few pixels down and then left or right.
I get that and it's what I'm doing now, I'm asking if there can be an option to set a modifier key (such as ctrl) for horizontal drag to mark link text. That way links can be dragged any direction from the beginning and I could use ctrl+drag if I need to select the link text.
Pesala Ambassador
@mrhat Why make it more difficult? One can already select the text or drag the link without using any modifier key.
Just because other browsers make it more difficult, there is no need for Vivaldi to follow them.
I suggest modifying your thread title and description to make this feature request valid. As it stands, the feature already exists so the thread should move tagged as DONE and moved.
