I can sympathise... Vivaldi asking for a password to view the stored passwords is what's called "security theatre" - it's all for show. Any program run by the currently logged-in user can decrypt these passwords without having to enter a password first, as is easily shown with Chromepass: https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html

Then again, I suspect if Vivaldi removed this passwords prompt, the forums will be filled with people complaining about "Vivaldi lets others see teh passwords!" (well, if you let these "others" use your account, what do you expect...)

In your mother's case I'd recommend either what iAN says above, having no password for the Windows account, since she's the only user and we can assume burglars won't be that interested in what's actually on the computer anyway.

Or just print or write them down and keep them in a drawer or somewhere or even on the desk if you feel it's good enough. Or make a txt file and keep it on the desktop. Evil Hackers actually breaking into a computer without anyone first running a program on it first is mostly theoretical these days.

Security is mostly down to what's "good enough" for your needs.