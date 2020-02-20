All other Windows web browsers that I can think of support selecting a web address in the Omnibox/address bar, and dragging and dropping that web address into a Windows Explorer/Desktop window, and a [website title].lnk shortcut is created there.

Vivaldi supports this to a limited degree - if you drag and drop from the https lock icon, then a shortcut is created. However, if you drag and drop the web address itself, no shortcut is created. This is unintuitive in my opinion.

Please, could you implement creation of shortcuts via dragging web addresses from the address bar as a whole? rather than just from the security icon (which should be for website security stuff, imo)?

Thank you!