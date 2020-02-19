Autoclose SD Tabs
Hi,
After browse on some tabs, I just touch the Home button to leave it with SD "blank page" instead of closing it, then, after some time, I close all those tabs at once.
[Suggestion]
A toggle to Autoclose all SD Tabs after some time.
This will avoid the manual closing between 70 and hundreds tabs.
Thank you.
Hello Zalex 108 and hello everybody,
Keyboard shortcuts also allow for a similar process, immediately from the current tab you're on. It is just a matter of creating two shortcuts in keyboard shortcuts. I use Alt + R for the guides on the right of where I am and Alt + L for the guides on the left. I usually like this shortcut.
Hi @JoaBravo,
I'm not in front of the computer.
Exist the close option?
What kind of action do you apply?
Go to Settings >>> keyboard, pass Window and View, click on Tab >>> close Tabs to the Left >>> close Tabs to the Right and create the keys to perform the actions.
Thanks,
I'll try later.
About the suggestion, is related to Mobile version.
@Zalex108 said in Autoclose SD Tabs:
Oh, sorry, my bad.
Don't worry.
Good you explain a way for Desktop.
Thank you.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
