Vertical Tabs - Mouse Hover Toggle Width
ChimeraLove
It would be amazing if this was possible simply in Settings,
Thanks!
ChimeraLove
Bump I still think it is very desirable! to be available build in inside the settings
LesleyAnneF
Hi, is there any way to do it with the newest version? it doesnt look like theyre adding it as a feature anytime soon...
Pesala Ambassador
@LesleyAnneF Double-click on the separator between the tabs and the web page will toggle between default width and icon width.
ChimeraLove
@LesleyAnneF Hi, Try this I just updated the code for latest update.
Also, you can see this mod. In my vertical tabs evolution, this is what I currently use.
Instructions:
- Settings - I disabled Workspaces
- Settings - Tabs Left / Right
- You'll need to change the width of the tab container with the mouse as in the gif bellow
#tabs-container.left, #tabs-container.right { position: absolute !important; height: 100%; z-index: 25; width: 250px; /*Wide state width*/ } #tabs-container.left:not(:hover), #tabs-container.right:not(:hover) { width: 30px !important; } /* Tab Background Transparency Fix */ .tab-strip { background-color: var(--colorAccentBg); }
@pafflick you have moved the original mod into Archive, but I think the new code can be added there for other people if they want it.
renantmagalhaes
definitely would love to have this build-in ... both brave and edge have it with an overall better experience than modding the CSS and possibly breaking it over every update.
Karambadodo
This is one feature I refuse to go without. The thing that brought me over to Vivaldi is that this was possible, even if I need CSS to do it. It is by far the best way to save both vertical and horizontal space, whilst being quick and unobrusive. Double-Clicking the separator requires precision and feels awkward, because it is an action I would be repeating two hundred times in a day