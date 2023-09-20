@LesleyAnneF Hi, Try this I just updated the code for latest update.

Also, you can see this mod. In my vertical tabs evolution, this is what I currently use.

Instructions:

Settings - I disabled Workspaces Settings - Tabs Left / Right You'll need to change the width of the tab container with the mouse as in the gif bellow



#tabs-container.left, #tabs-container.right { position: absolute !important; height: 100%; z-index: 25; width: 250px; /*Wide state width*/ } #tabs-container.left:not(:hover), #tabs-container.right:not(:hover) { width: 30px !important; } /* Tab Background Transparency Fix */ .tab-strip { background-color: var(--colorAccentBg); }

@pafflick you have moved the original mod into Archive, but I think the new code can be added there for other people if they want it.