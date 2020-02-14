Support import from Pale Moon
I've been using Pale Moon for quite a few years. I was able to manually export my bookmarks and import them but I'd like my history, cookies, and passwords too.
Is there a workaround for this? I'm comfortable copying the files myself if they'll play nicely with Vivaldi.
@mrhat Unfortunately, they're the wrong format for Vivaldi. You could install OldeFirefox, move the files to that, and import them from there, perhaps. That's the only thing that occurs to me at the moment.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
