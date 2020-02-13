Pop-out video in menus
ribeirobreno
At some sites such as google meet we have several videos with elements covering the actual media object. This makes so the video is neither clickable to allow for right click nor has the "mouseover" event triggered to show the hovering button.
Going into developer tools it is possible to force pip to work as expected but it is not ideal.
To work around this i'm suggesting to include a dynamic menu of all the videos in current page if the browser detects pip is possible.
@ribeirobreno Is yours the same request as this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24179/bubble-context-controls ?
ribeirobreno
@LonM It's a different solution for the same category of problems.
In this request i suggest to catch all videos from the current page in a menu so we can start pip in that instead of the video itself.
BTW, upvoted the other one too as that would also be very helpful.
