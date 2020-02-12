Better and more customizable bookmarks
-
The only reason why I've stayed more in Opera than in any other browser is because of its bookmarks. They allow you to set different types of views. I identify my bookmarks much more easily through the thumbnail rather than the text.
I'd like to be able to set different types of views in Vivaldi too. I know that Vivaldi's bookmarks show thumbnails, but only when you click on a bookmark. It is at the heart of Vivaldi to provide customization to the user, so I don't understand why there isn't any customization option for the bookmarks yet.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@DanteV Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
So you want something like the speed dial for your entire bookmarks library? Here's how to make use of that.
Create a folder at the root of your collection, and set the enable the speed dial attribute by checking the box labeled speed dial. Then move everything into it. Now that will be one of your speed dials.
When you have multiple speed dials, their names appear on the start page navigation -- where you normally see speed dial, bookmarks, history. So you just click on the name of the speed dial there to switch between them. I'd name the one you create for this something like "Root" or "Thumbs", whatever makes the most sense to you.
It's not inside the bookmarks manager, but it does get you set up to browse all your bookmarks as thumbnails. The size can be configured in settings.
For bookmark management tasks, I would display the bookmarks panel along with your thumbnail view that you've created now. I haven't tested this directly, but you can probably drag & drop between the two. If not, it's rather easy to just move the bookmarks around within the panel itself. This is how I do much of my bookmarks management tasks, except I use the bookmarks manager and panel. That's actually how I manage my speed dials as well, rather than direct manipulation except for the creation of custom thumbnails, that I do in the speed dial itself but is really the only management task I do there. Even speed dial creation and organization I do with the panel or sometimes the manager. You could also tile a bookmarks manager tab with your thumbnails view if you prefer that to the panel, or tile them and display the panel to use all 3.
-
@bonetone Thank you so much for the help! Still not as good as in Opera, but it definitely helps a little.
-
@DanteV No doubt. Yeah, I know it's not exactly what you want. Vivaldi is a very small dev team for a major browser, so while they respond to user feedback it can take some time for our individual desires to be fulfilled and the length of time can't be predicted. Fortunately what they've already provided the community is very flexible; I personally think that, taken as a whole, Vivaldi provides the best solution for managing bookmarks, especially with large collections.
So we do 2 things: provide our feedback to help improve the browser, and share with each other techniques to get the most out of the tools we have now. It's unlikely that any browser will ever be perfectly adapted to the ways I, or you, like to work. With a little creativity, however, and a few tweaks to our process or data we can enable workflows that get close to our ideal and probably were never anticipated when the browser was being built. It's flexibility just allows for that creative use.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-