So you want something like the speed dial for your entire bookmarks library? Here's how to make use of that.

Create a folder at the root of your collection, and set the enable the speed dial attribute by checking the box labeled speed dial. Then move everything into it. Now that will be one of your speed dials.

When you have multiple speed dials, their names appear on the start page navigation -- where you normally see speed dial, bookmarks, history. So you just click on the name of the speed dial there to switch between them. I'd name the one you create for this something like "Root" or "Thumbs", whatever makes the most sense to you.

It's not inside the bookmarks manager, but it does get you set up to browse all your bookmarks as thumbnails. The size can be configured in settings.

For bookmark management tasks, I would display the bookmarks panel along with your thumbnail view that you've created now. I haven't tested this directly, but you can probably drag & drop between the two. If not, it's rather easy to just move the bookmarks around within the panel itself. This is how I do much of my bookmarks management tasks, except I use the bookmarks manager and panel. That's actually how I manage my speed dials as well, rather than direct manipulation except for the creation of custom thumbnails, that I do in the speed dial itself but is really the only management task I do there. Even speed dial creation and organization I do with the panel or sometimes the manager. You could also tile a bookmarks manager tab with your thumbnails view if you prefer that to the panel, or tile them and display the panel to use all 3.